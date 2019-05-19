Former WWE Champion Christian recently shared multiple stories of his time in WWE with Wrestling Travel from the For The Love of Wrestling convention in Liverpool. Christian reminisced of his biggest moments tied to some of WWE's largest superstars.

Speaking of a fellow WWE Hall of Famer, Kurt Angle, Christian opened up about the history the two performers have shared not just in the ring but also backstage. Most notably in 2000 how they, along with Edge, began crafting and molding their comedic skits.

"In his first professional match in front of a crowd, I wrestled Kurt," Christian said. "He and I go way back and had great chemistry. His kind of aloof attitude - but he's this real ass-kicker and a little gullible. He understood the entertainment side of it even though he's this legit gold medalist badass. But I just remember, we just had so much fun. We were throwing stuff around backstage when the cameras weren't rolling. If we were laughing, we're figuring 'hey, if it's funny to us. Maybe other people will find it funny too'. So we just put it out there".

During the interview, Christian ranked Randy Orton as his favorite opponent. While praising The Legend Killer, Christian also gave insight as to how he was the superstar chosen to turn against Orton.

"It was at a time when they had done some talent swapping," said Christian. " Smackdown lost a lot of talent that had gone over to Raw. I guess, at the time, Randy and I were the most established guys when they were trying to built up some younger talent coming up. The problem was Randy had just become a fan favorite. So somebody had to turn. And that was me. I feel like I do my best work as heel anyway, so I was more than happy to do it. You saw the quality of the matches that Randy and I had in 2011. He's by far, my favorite singles opponent. We just had an amazing run that year."

Christian also went so far to 'What?!' the interviewer multiple times during their discussion of how he played a part in Stone Cold Steve Austin's infamous chant.

"I had a voicemail from him. He left this rambling voicemail on my message machine. He was just saying random stuff like: 'I'm just passing a tree. What?! I said I'm passing a tree. What?!' Random - about anything. I got there and asked 'What was with that voicemail you left me?'. And he's like "I don't know, I was just bored and just rambling". I wish I kept it. Then, a week or two later I was sitting in the back on Raw and I could hear the audio of him doing a promo in the ring and I heard him doing the 'What?!'. I was like 'I can't believe he's gonna do this and he's gonna get this over'".

You can watch the full interview in the video above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Wrestling Travel with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.