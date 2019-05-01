There's been a lot of fan speculation on CM Punk possibly debuting for All Elite Wrestling at their Double Or Nothing event on Saturday, May 25, but Punk will be busy that night calling fights for the Cage Fury Fighting Championships. (H/T to Post Wrestling.)

The CFFC website has confirmed that Punk will be back at the commentary table on May 25 for their CFFC 75 event in Coachella, California from the Spotlight 29 Casino. Punk will call the action with John Morgan that night on UFC Fight Pass.

Bell time for CFFC 75 is 6pm local time. The MGM Grand Garden Arena lists a 4pm start time for the AEW Double Or Nothing event, which would include the pre-show. Punk could potentially make the trip from Coachella, CA to Las Vegas, NV, but it would be a very close call and hard to pull off. There are less than 300 miles in between Coachella and Vegas, and you could make the drive in around 4.5 hours, with a shorter flight.

CFFC announced back in November that Punk has signed with them to be a color commentator for their events that air on UFC Fight Pass. He made his debut at their Friday, December 14 event with play-by-play man Mike Gill.

"I can't wait for this opportunity to call the CFFC fights on UFC Fight Pass," CM Punk said in a November press release. "CFFC has a long history of putting on exciting fights featuring some of the sport's up-and-coming athletes. This card is going to be a lot of fun and I'm really excited to have the chance to be a part of it."

There have been recent rumors on Punk returning to pro wrestling after it was revealed that he has made at least two secret appearances at indie events. There's no word yet on when Punk will participate in his third UFC fight, if there is a third fight, but he continues to train in MMA.