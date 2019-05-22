Former WWE Champion CM Punk took to Twitter today and joked about fans speculating on him signing with All Elite Wrestling.

Responding to a fan who had tweeted a screenshot from a 2015 tweet Punk made, he wrote, "OMG AEW CONFIRMED"

As we've noted, there has been speculation on Punk making his AEW debut at Double Or Nothing on Saturday night in Las Vegas, but Punk will be busy in Coachella, CA doing announcer work for the Cage Fury Fighting Championships MMA event. That event airs on UFC Fight Pass and takes place at 6pm local time from Coachella, California, which is around 300 miles from Las Vegas.

It was reported by Dave Meltzer on a late April edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that AEW President Tony Khan originally had Punk in mind as the wrestler to start the company with. Meltzer noted that Punk was Khan's first pick for AEW, long before Chris Jericho or The Young Bucks.

Below are Punk's related tweets from this afternoon, including his comment on AEW's Luchasaurus:

OMG AEW CONFIRMED — CM Puck?? (@CMPunk) May 22, 2019