- Title Match Wrestling has released this video of Sammy Guevara delivering a low blow to Kip Sabian at the recent AEW Double Or Nothing Weigh-Ins. Double Or Nothing saw Sabian defeat Guevara in singles action.

- As noted, AEW officially welcomed Luchasaurus to the roster this week on Twitter. Formerly known as Judas Devlin in WWE NXT, Luchasaurus worked the Casino Battle Royale on the Double Or Nothing "Buy In" pre-show on Saturday night, picking up 4 eliminations. Luchasaurus took to Twitter this week and indicated that he will not be working for other indie promotions.

He wrote, "I want to thank everyone for the positive comments on my signing with AEW. But until TV starts this Fall, AEW is kind enough to allow us to take independent bookings. If you would like a final chance to bring the Luchasaurus to your city email: [email protected]"

- One of the most talked about moments from Double Or Nothing was AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes taking a sledgehammer to Triple H's throne before his match with brother Dustin Rhodes. As seen below, Cody took to Twitter yesterday and posted a photo of the moment.

He wrote, "Don't back down. Do the work. AEW"