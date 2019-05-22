It was reported earlier this year that Cody Rhodes has filed to trademark the "Bash at the Beach" name. The United States Patent and Trademark Office has given an initial refusal to the application because of the likely confusion with WWE's registered trademark for "The Bash" for an old pay-per-view.

Cody's trademark application for "Dusty Rhodes" was also given an initial refusal by the USPTO because of the likely confusion to the "Dustin Rhodes" trademark that's registered to his brother, Dustin Runnels.

The USPTO did approve Cody's other trademark applications for Bunkhouse Stampede, BattleBowl, The American Nightmare, The American Dream, and The Prince of Wrestling. They will be published for opposition at a later date.