As it was reported earlier, during the post-Double or Nothing media scrum, Cody Rhodes talked about his interracial marriage and how it helped with diversity in AEW. Rhodes said that at one time he told Brandi that he didn't see color, which she told him that he didn't see her experience.

He also went on to say that diversity isn't going to be a publicity stunt for AEW.

Well, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took notice and retweeted the video and commented, "This exchange is a promising peek into what growth looks like in our national discourse on race. Thanks for sharing your experience in this powerful moment, Cody Rhodes."

Last night Double Or Nothing took place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The full results of the show can be found here.

