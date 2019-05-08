- As noted, this week's WWE SmackDown episode saw Daniel Bryan and Rowan capture the vacant SmackDown Tag Team Titles by defeating RAW Superstars The Usos, who came to the show via the new WWE Wild Card Rule. Above is post-SmackDown footage of Bryan and Rowan participating in their championship photoshoot backstage.

Bryan noted that they will be switching out the leather straps on the title belts because they disgust him. It looks like Bryan and Rowan will be using eco-friendly straps like he used on the WWE Title before losing it to Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35.

- We noted before how WWE's current plan is to cut back on RAW and SmackDown clips that are uploaded to YouTube while the show is still airing on TV. WWE did not upload any matches or segments from this week's RAW until late in the third hour with the idea that this may help with the recent drop in ratings.

In an update, this new YouTube strategy continued on this week's SmackDown episode. WWE did not start uploading matches and segments to YouTube until the second hour. They often start uploading SmackDown clips in the second hour, but the uploads began even later than usual this week. The content strategy on Twitter did not change, which was the case with RAW, as they were tweeting clips & photos as the matches and segments happened on TV.

- Paige took to Twitter after this week's SmackDown and claimed the blue brand as belonging to Asuka, Kairi Sane and herself. As noted, Paige announced during SmackDown that Asuka and Sane will face Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville next Tuesday night. Paige's promo noted that they are ready to begin taking over the division next week, hoping for a future title shot from WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics.

She tweeted, "In other news, #SmackDownLive is our house now. #NextTagChamps @WWEAsuka @KairiSaneWWE"

You can see Paige's full tweet below: