AEW Star Jungle Boy, Jack Perry, took on David Arquette last night at a Bar Wrestling event. Near the end of the match, Arquette hit a Canadian Destroy for a two-count. Jungle Boy would then sneak in a roll-up for the victory. You can check out clips of the match in the video above.

TMZ Sports caught up with Arquette after the match to talk about Jungle Boy's abilities.

"He's just got so much talent, so much heart," Arquette said. "He's incredible. He's super smart. It's hard to believe he's so young and so talented, but he started when he was just a little guy."

Back in March, Jack Perry's father, Luke Perry, passed away at the age of 52 after a suffering a stroke. He was a huge supporter of his son's wrestling career, often in the crowd for his shows.

Luke Perry's final film, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, will also feature his son. Jungle Boy commented about the upcoming movie during an appearance on Talk is Jericho.

"I did some extra work," Jack said. "He's like, 'I want you to be in the same film, or like collection of footage that I'm in' ... and he was really adamant about it. I was like alright dad I'll do it. My dad was so excited about that. That really kind of reinvigorated him and re-energized him. Because he liked Riverdale, but it was work, it was like his job. He told me, 'This is like you getting to wrestle Chris Jericho.'"

damien demento contributed to this article.