- Paige appeared on the daytime talk show The Real this past Monday to talk about the home video release of Fighting with My Family. In the clip above, Paige discussed her family being the subject of the movie, noting that they were toned down to keep it PG.

"Stephen Merchant, who was the writer and director of [this movie], he was like, 'when it comes to your family, all I had to do was just follow them around with a notepad and just write down everything that came out of their mouths and the script pretty much just wrote itself'," Paige said. "They're outrageous."

- As we previously reported, Rey Mysterio was scheduled to appear at next week's Motor City Comic Con in Detroit from Saturday, May 18th through Sunday, May 19th, which is the day of the Money In The Bank pay-per-view. Mysterio has since been pulled from the fan fest. Mysterio is scheduled to face U.S. Champion Samoa Joe for the title at Money In The Bank.

- Below is the poster for Dean Ambrose's first announced post-WWE project, the movie Cagefighter, which is currently in pre-production. As we reported earlier today, former WWE star Christian is an Executive Producer for the movie.

Jevon Tinsley contributed to this article.