In the episode we discuss AEW's TV deal with Turner, Vince McMahon's Wild Card rule, Daniel Bryan & Rowan winning the Smackdown Tag Team Championship, Big E commenting on Lars Sullivan's controversial social media posts (please note that the episode was recorded before Sullivan apologized for the remarks), the XFL's recently announced broadcast partners and more. Plus there is a special interview from our own Andy Malnoske with WWE Hall of Famer Koko B Ware from WrestleCon.

- As we previously reported, Dean Ambrose will be starring in the movie Cagefighter, which is currently in pre-production. It was noted in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Ambrose is expected to start working for other wrestling promotions once the movie is complete.

- WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has a role in the new comedy movie, Chasing Molly. The movie also stars Felicia Day and main company Groundling comedians and is out now on Demand through Gravitas Ventures. You can check out the poster for the movie below.