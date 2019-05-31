Recently on E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness, professional wrestling legends Edge and Christian weighed in on WWE's newly minted 24/7 Championship. While Edge appreciates the concept for the 24/7 title, the originator of the Rated-R Spinner title called WWE's newest belt "the ugliest championship ever created". Christian said people will get used to the 24/7 title's design in time. Edge indicated he prefers the 24/7 branding over a revival of the WWE Hardcore Championship.

The WWE 24/7 Championship has been criticized since its unveiling by WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley on Monday Night RAW. Even Waffle House poked fun at WWE's newest championship. On E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness, Edge called the WWE 24/7 Championship is the ugliest title ever. With that said, the 11-time world champion likes that the title will create more opportunity for talents.

"I think it's the ugliest championship ever created," Edge stated. "I will start off by saying that. I will start off with the negatives. That thing is brutal; however, I think it's great. I really do. I always thought the Hardcore title was fun. And I think, right now, programming, that's exactly what it needs is fun because it was just a way to get characters that aren't on the show necessarily all the time on the show and to show that they've got some character. So a guy like Bobby Roode, who's super talented, he's all of these things, but you can show that he's an entertaining guy. I just think it's a really good opportunity for a lot of people. You look and see Crash Holly and Jerry Brisco, like, all of these people back when it was the Hardcore title, that made it fun."

Edge continued, "I remember that whole thing fondly. I was never involved in it at all, but I remember always wanting to watch it, and see what they were going to do, and to also just to come up with fun stuff. I think that's what it boils down to. And most importantly, it gets some people into the mix, and on the show, that maybe aren't getting that opportunity."

Christian suggested that fans will get used to the lacklustre appearance of the 24/7 title.

"It's one of those ones too where you'll get used to it and then you won't mind," Christian stated. "It was like that before with the Intercontinental Championship before this [current] one, right? I was like, 'oh, why did they change it?' And then, you just kind of got used to it."

Given the poor crowd reaction to the unveiling of the 24/7 Championship, Christian wondered whether WWE should have just reintroduced the WWE Hardcore Championship instead. In Edge's view, we are past labelling things as hardcore nowadays.

"I think we're past that. And I think it dates it and this kind of makes it a little more contemporary. And yeah, I kind of like the 24/7 deal. I just don't like the actual championship. Like, I could have made that." Edge added, "it's in no way a commentary on who made the belt at all. I'm sure it's made amazingly."



Listen to the podcast here or via the audio player below. If you use any of the quotations from this article, please credit E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.



