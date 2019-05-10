- As noted, this week's WWE NXT episode saw Matt Riddle defeat Adam Cole in the main event. Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video, featuring Riddle plugging the episode.

"What's up? Matt Riddle here, NXT Superstar, and my WWE Network Pick of the Week is none other than NXT. And honestly, recently I've been having some trouble with The Undisputed Era, especially Adam Cole and Roderick Strong, but I think they're all going to find out they're not that undisputed, bro. Tune in," Riddle said.

It's believed that he will face Strong at the upcoming NXT "Takeover: XXV" event from Bridgeport, CT, but that has not been confirmed.

- WWE stock was up 0.21% today, closing at $84.03 per share. Today's high was $84.64 and the low was $81.90.

- Today marks 23 years since WWE Hall of Famer Edge wrestled his first match for the company, against Bob "Spark Plug" Holly (Hardcore Holly) at a WWE live event in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Edge was performing as Sexton Hardcastle then.

This tryout match against Holly led to Edge signing with WWE one year later. He would go on to become The Rated R Superstar, winning the WWE Title four times and the World Heavyweight Title seven times. Edge marked the milestone on Instagram.

He wrote, "May 10 1996 is a day I'll never forget. I wrestled my first match for the WWF(E). In Copps Coliseum in Hamilton, Ontario. As Sexton Hardcastle. Yep, you read that right and I stand by the fact that it's still the coolest/worst wrestling name ever. I wrestled Bob "Spark Plug" Holly. And yes I am doing a very caucasian version of a running man in the second picture, while referee Timmy White stares on incredulously. Somehow that was my brilliant idea to getting signed. A year later I signed with WWE, so apparently my running man worked. 12 years later I was in the main event of Wrestlemania vs @undertaker So yeah, May 10th, you mean a lot to me."

You can see Edge's full IG post below: