Fans around the world are mourning the loss of former WWE star Ashley Massaro, who passed away yesterday at age 39.

Last night a tweet of two emojis from Reby Hardy set off fans in a frenzy into thinking that it was in response to the news about Massaro. The two had publicly feuded on Twitter in the past. Instead, it was for a show that she was watching that night.

Hardy's replies about the tweet didn't help, as it caused more backlash as well as death threats.

One reply from Hardy that angered fans was Hardy replying, "Thx mama. People desperately trying to force me to care about something I don't give a f--k about & looking for it in s--t that ain't there. I'm out here tweeting about drag race but I'm fat & ugly cuz I ain't in mourning lol."

Hardy also responded to fans who were sending her unnecessary death threats, writing, "Death threats against me & my kids because I'm tweeting over a tv show & not in a black veil I can't."

She did reply several times that her tweets meant "literally nothing."

Below are a series of tweets from Hardy replying to the backlash and the tweet that started it all:

???? — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 17, 2019

Death threats against me & my kids because I'm tweeting over a tv show & not in a black veil I can't ???? May 17, 2019

Thx mama. People desperately trying to force me to care about something I don't give a f--k about & looking for it in s--t that ain't there. Im out here tweeting about drag race but I'm fat & ugly cuz I ain't in mourning lol — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 17, 2019

L i t e r a l l y NOTHING — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 17, 2019