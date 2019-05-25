AEW Double or Nothing takes place tonight from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The Buy In will kick things off at 7 pm ET and the main card starts at 8 pm ET.
One of AEW's partners, Oriental Wrestling Entertainment, tweeted out a photo of some of its wrestlers in front of the show's stage. Wrestling Inc.'s Glenn Rubenstein also got a shot of the stage.
Along with two big screens, it looks like there will be two entrances for the wrestlers.
AEW ! One hour to go ! pic.twitter.com/rcTyLl4cpy— ORIENTAL WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT (@ORIENTALWRESTL1) May 25, 2019
Double or Nothing, double the entrance tunnels...#AEW #DoubeOrNothing @WrestlingInc pic.twitter.com/42WsfLQeVw— Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein) May 25, 2019