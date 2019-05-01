Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker will be a part of WWE's next event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

WWE today officially announced that they will return to the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, June 7th at 8 p.m. AST. In addition to Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker, WWE announced Roman Reigns, Kofi Kingston, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins and AJ Styles for the event.

No matches have been announced as of this writing, although The Undertaker is rumored to be wrestling Elias. If Goldberg faces Brock Lesnar, it would be their fourth meeting on pay-per-view. Goldberg won the first two matches at WrestleMania XX and Survivor Series 2016. Lesnar, who recently announced that he would not be returning to the UFC, defeated then-WWE Universal Champion Goldberg for the title at WrestleMania 33 in 2017 in Goldberg's last match for the company.

It will be WWE's first event in Saudi Arabia since the controversial Crown Jewel show last November in Riyadh. WWE held the event despite backlash after Saudi Arabia was believed to have ordered the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

You can check out WWE's full announcement below:

WWE Superstars return to Jeddah RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA and STAMFORD, Conn. — The Saudi General Sports Authority, in partnership with WWE, will host an event at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, June 7, at 8 p.m. AST. The event will feature WWE Superstars Roman Reigns, Undertaker, Kofi Kingston, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Goldberg, AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar, and stream live on WWE Network. Additional details on the event's matches, ticket availability and pricing, and regional broadcast information will be announced in the coming weeks.

@KOllomani contributed to this article.