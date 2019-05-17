- Shinsuke Nakamura is now appearing in a television commercial in Japan for Nissin Foods' Donbei Udon, which you can watch in the video above. The commercial also stars Japanese actors Gen Hoshino and Riho Yoshioka. The spot was filmed when Nakamura returned to Japan last month.

- WWE RAW will take place from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL on Monday, July 22nd. The following night, SmackDown Live will be taking place in Miami with WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns vs. Elias advertised. Tickets for both shows went on sale today.

- Goldberg posted the photo below showing his progress as he gets into shape for his match against The Undertaker at the WWE Super Showdown event on June 7 from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It is Goldberg's first match since he lost the WWE Universal Championship to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 two years ago.

Aaron Cook and Hiroaki Kawafuji contributed to this article.