- Glenn Rubenstein and myself joined Kelsi on the Wrestling Inc. Two Faced podcast this week to review Cobra Kai season 2. We discussed the show, the storytelling on the series, lessons WWE can learn from shows like this and more. There was so much that we split it up into two parts, with the second half dropping next week. Also on the show, Kelsi and Paul discussed all of the major wrestling topics from the week including NJPW's Road to Dontaku shows, Kushida's NXT TV debut, Cody Rhodes' promo about his match vs Dustin Rhodes, Jon Moxley's new video, MLW, a review of the NWA Crockett Cup and more. You can check out the show in the video above, the Cobra Kai review starts at the 1:05:00 mark.

- WWE has a short article on Jeff Hardy's surgery here. There weren't any new details, although it was once again noted that Hardy is expected to be out of action for 6-9 months.

Hardy underwent knee surgery this past Thursday at Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, AL. You can check out which current top WWE stars are out due to injury and their expected returns in our "Injured List" section.

- As we previously reported, Randy Orton joked on Twitter about how much WWE is paying Goldberg for his upcoming return for the Saudi Arabia show on June 7th. After originally joking that WWE had spent $2 million on the fake insect graphics that were used during his WrestleMania 33 match with Bray Wyatt, Orton responded to a tweet from Rusev about Goldberg's return, writing, "There goes another 2 million @Goldberg"

Goldberg responded to Orton's jab, writing, "love u too kid …"

Cmon you guys ..... #Goldberg is back. https://t.co/oowRfIld7w — All Might Big Rüs (@RusevBUL) May 2, 2019