Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide is taking a massive step in its plans for national and international expansion with an historic event from Madison Square Garden on September 15. Tickets for the historical event go on sale aptly on May 5 or Cinco de Mayo. Hugo Savinovich, who worked the iconic arena numerous times as a long-time Spanish language commentator for WWE, couldn't be any prouder.

"Running The Garden, it's such a precious commodity. For a Latino company like AAA to do it, in a place that was until recently sacred grounds for the McMahon family. Nobody was able to touch it," the veteran broadcaster said.

"We had the original date that we canceled before New Japan and Ring of Honor had their show because Dorian Roldán, the general manager, wanted to make sure that it was the right time and right moment. And I believe September 15 is the right day. Being at the press conference, I felt chills because you can run shows everywhere in the world. I have been a part of WWE for many years and other companies with AAA and my own shows. I've run big venues with tradition and fame, but there is only one Garden. To be there, it's very special."

Savinovich remembers the idea of AAA running MSG going back seven years ago. He feels now all the pieces are in place to take full advantage of the opportunity.

"All the stuff they've been doing right now with the right crew doing TV production. Konnan came back for almost a year now, worked hard with the right storylines and bringing up some beautiful young talent," he said. "A mixture of American wrestlers and the alliance with companies All Elite Wrestling and Impact Wrestling. I think this united front is good for all the companies. I think the people at The Garden will be treated to a very nice show."

With word of AAA running Los Angeles, The Garden show is clearly part of a bigger vision. Savinovich could feel the momentum as the company begins running new markets including packing 8,000 Bogota, Colombia's Movistar Arena.

"There is the old saying if you can do New York, you can do anywhere," he said. "That still holds true. The Garden will be the lightning force that will take AAA. They are calling 2019 La Conquista Total, The Total Conquest. The year before was Conquest. Now it's Total Conquest. It makes a lot of sense with the strategy and the talent."

Savinovich expects the stars to be out for AAA on one of its biggest nights ever. Among them is Killer Kross, who he believes has been one to watch lately. The veteran believes Blue Demon versus Dr. Wagner Jr. in the mask vs. hair match at Triplemanía XXVII will set the stage for huge matches coming into The Garden.

"We already know Tessa Blanchard will be going against Taya Valkyrie, Wera Loca. By the quality of their work, that is already one match that will be tremendous," Savinovich said. "The face of AAA right now Psycho Clown, is so strange and so weird, yet it has been so successful. He has become the face of AAA. With the mask of the clown, you would never expect him to do what he did and unmask the legendary Dr. Wagner.

"The fans love him. He goes form the aerial to good psychology in the ring. When he comes out, they love him. He will be involved in one of the top matches. Let's not forget, New York is like a melting pot with the Mexicans, Puerto Ricans, Dominicans. You know it. There is a huge interest by the American fans where it's not the Lucha Brothers are an attraction on the American cards. Here is the right place, the right time. I think from the Lucha Brothers to the legends to the Psycho Clown, they are going to put on a tremendous show. Don't count the ladies out. Taya and Tessa Blanchard could steal the show that night."

Other developments for AAA moving forward is another key partnership with new promotion All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Savinovich is looking forward to working with the company.

"I've known Cody since he was a young man. His father the 'American Dream' Dusty Rhodes was a great friend of mine. There has always been respect. To see at a young age, him taking that chance of leaving a secure paycheck at WWE and just went international. And now being one of the top guys in All Elite Wrestling and to know that with Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, you have guys with passion. The product is going to be much different.

"I love the fact the owner loves wrestling. To me, that is the key. We've had people who want to do wrestling and has millions of dollars. For them, it's just a business. And it is a business, but by just checking out what he has to say. From what I've heard from Young Bucks and Cody, this guy meets with them every day. It's not about the battle with WWE. It's about getting the product to where it is respective and anew alternative. I'm just delighted.

"When Cody Rhodes invited me to be with him, it was during a live interview at Reyes De Reyes. I had no idea about that. We had no idea what we were going to do together, the complete business side of it. But it would be an honor to be part of this team. We're talking about a company that has the right tools, the right talent, the right vision. I think it's the right time to do something in wrestling different than WWE.

"To know you have the resources, this guy Tony Khan has the money to back it up. Also, the fact he owns an NFL team, which brings credibility to the talent they don't have to worry about let's see what happens. They know there is a plan. I believe it's going to blow people's minds. I loved how they did the conference and involved the Lucha Brothers in the angle at the stage. I think it's fresh and fans love it. We have fans all over the world that are screaming for new storylines, new talent. I think All Elite Wrestling is a part of that. And with their alliance with AAA, it brings an opportunity do things that were once virtually impossible."

