Above is a bonus clip from this week's Miz & Mrs. episode with Dolph Ziggler, The Miz and Maryse. While brainstorming, Miz decides to put his daughter's name on the back of his baseball jersey for when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Cleveland Indians MLB game.

Lio Rush recently removed all WWE mentions from his social media pages. He's also listed an e-mail address for potential business inquiries - [email protected] As we've noted, Rush has been off WWE TV for several weeks and his future with the company is up in the air due to him being unhappy. Rush reportedly turned down a new contract offer and wanted more money. There had been talk of sending him back to WWE NXT.

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Rusev had an interesting Twitter exchange earlier this week after Rollins and RAW & SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch went public on social media with their relationship.

Apparently referencing 2015 reports on how Lana received backstage heat for leaking their engagement, which ended their storyline with Dolph Ziggler and Summer Rae, Rusev wrote, "I wonder if Becky and Seth gonna get in trouble..... [thinking face emoji]"

Rollins responded, "It's #rusevday. Can't get in trouble on #Rusevday."

