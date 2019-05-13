As noted, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins took to Instagram today to confirm his relationship with RAW & SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

The WWE website picked up on the relationship, which was also confirmed earlier in the weekend by Becky during a Twitter exchange with WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, with an announcement on their website.

For those who missed it, below is Rollins' IG post: