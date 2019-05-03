Jeff Hardy underwent knee surgery on Thursday at Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, AL. Jeff posted the video below following the surgery saying, "Let the healing begin."

Hardy was injured at a SmackDown live event on April 20th, however the storyline is that he was injured after being attacked by Lars Sullivan several weeks ago on an episode of SmackDown Live.

Jeff and brother Matt relinquished the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles on last Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live due to the injury. He is expected to be out of action for 6-9 months. Matt is expected to work as a singles competitor during that time.

"It's a bummer, but at the same time I needed a new knee," Jeff said in an interview with Kayla Braxton earlier this week. "There was a lot of wear and tear on it, so I'm pretty confident I'm going to come back better than I was, or have been for the last 4 years."

Hardy added that he will be back better than ever, and says that he will be put on better performances than the ones he has delivered lately.

You can check out which current top WWE stars are out due to injury and their expected returns in our "Injured List" section.