As it was reported earlier, Sonny Kiss responded to Jim Cornette over comments from his podcast (which can be listened to in the video above). Now Cornette took to Twitter to clarify those comments that caused controversy.

In the series of tweets, Cornette blames Joey Ryan for getting people angry at him by starting the "fake controversy" that involved Kiss.

Cornette started by tweeting, "10 hours in the car today, I get out & find insufferable douchebag Joey Ryan has tried to p--- people off at me by drumming up a fake controversy. So let's get to the bottom of it, shall we?

Further, into the tweets, he clarifies, "Apparently Joey Ryan's REAL problem is I was knocking outlaw, fake comedy play-rasslers of which he is leader of the s----- pack. If one of them is gay, I have no problem with that, I DO have a problem with silly phony wrestling that embarrasses my profession--like Ryan."

He also went on to explain, "Since I didn't know the guy was gay in real life, or say that he was gay on my show, or insinuate that that is a bad thing, I can't really tell where untalented jobber Joey Ryan heard this homophobic rant."

You can read the whole NSFW thread below:

10 hours in the car today, I get out & find insufferable douchebag @JoeyRyanOnline has tried to piss people off at me by drumming up a fake controversy. So let's get to the bottom of it, shall we? — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) June 1, 2019

First I invite everyone to listen to my review of the AEW Clown show Battle Royal, where about 15 guys were dressed like clowns doing silly, fake comedy wrestling. I'd like someone to find this non-existent "homophobic rant" @JoeyRyanOnline heard in his hallucination. https://t.co/MRDu8KP7BE — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) June 1, 2019

Apparently @JoeyRyanOnline 's REAL problem is I was knocking outlaw, fake comedy play-rasslers of which he is leader of the s--tty pack. If one of them is gay, I have no problem with that, I DO have a problem with silly phony wrestling that embarrasses my profession--like Ryan. — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) June 1, 2019

Since I didn't know the guy was gay in real life, or say that he was gay on my show, or insinuate that that is a bad thing, I can't really tell where untalented jobber @JoeyRyanOnline heard this homophobic rant. June 1, 2019

Possibly putrid penis boy @JoeyRyanOnline heard this rant in his head cause I fired him from ROH to save Cary Silkin's money as any $50 jobber could have taken his spot and done it better. — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) June 1, 2019

Maybe half-baked brown & serve roll covered in pubic hair @JoeyRyanOnline is mad because I'm so much more popular, i.e. EMPLOYED in wrestling while he cobbles together mud shows in dive bars to eke out a living as "jizz mopper at the porno store" job was taken? — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) June 1, 2019

Though few are entertained by @JoeyRyanOnline 's lowclass ring routine & fewer believe anything he says, to clarify--Joey's lying & stirring s--t up because he's as fake a person as his wrestling is, & he doesn't like me. I didn't insult ANY gay people, just his clownish buddies. — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) June 1, 2019