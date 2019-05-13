After month of speculation as to if he would officially join AEW, Jim Ross signed his name on the dotted line to become an advisor and commentator with the promotion.

That came just one week after Ross departed WWE following several appearances with the company. Ross joined Busted Open Radio to talk about his new role with AEW and Vince McMahon being happy for him after joining a rival promotion.

"It's not so much Vince McMahon because Vince has been very pro-me making this move," said Ross. "He has been very positive about this. We have communicated a lot. Probably the most in a month or so than in months, which is my fault. I would like to make him proud. I learned a lot working with the guy. We built a talented roster that I am proud of. I am proud of what we did together. It was a team effort."

McMahon and WWE have had their fair share of challengers since the demise of WCW including ROH and TNA/Impact. But AEW is the first since WCW to be run by another billionaire with the Khans.

Ross was asked if he thought McMahon was a little concerned about going head-to-head with someone who has more money in the bank than he does.

"You know, I don't know if he is concerned about going head-to-head with anybody. I doubt it. I think he is bulletproof in that regard," stated Ross. "I have said this internally with AEW; the worst mistake we can make is trying to chase WWE. We don't need to chase WWE.

"I am sure there is concern financially about rosters. I am not officially in that department, but I asked one guy in WWE who is an under-card guy, a solid hand, who can help the younger guys earn, early 30s, and they said to me that he is not available. He just signed for a half a million dollars. He is not even on television, $500,000 just to keep him off the streets sort to speak. So yeah, I think there is a reactionary phase that is going around that AEW is willing to pay people."

