The other half of #DIY is also dealing with an injury. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was announced that NXT Champion Johnny Gargano has been out of action recently due to a knee injury.

While details surrounding the injury are unknown, it may have happened in March. Gargano's last house show worked was on March 8. During recent NXT tapings, it appeared that Gargano was not working the majority of the tag matches he was in.

It is expected that he will be ready for his NXT TakeOver bout against Adam Cole. That will take place on June 1 in Bridgeport, CT. After that, it is unknown what his schedule will look like.

Gargano's injury may explain why he has been working as a producer as of late. He recently talked about not being complacent and working various aspects of the industry.

The #1 killer of success is complacency.



Especially when it comes to this job.. there's just so many different sides and intricacies to it, you can always get better and learn something new.



I get the chance to wear a different hat this weekend! @WWENXT #JohnnyProducing? ?? pic.twitter.com/5JhZXmivAX — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) May 10, 2019

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

