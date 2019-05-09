Johnny Impact is no stranger to social media controversy as his wife, Taya Valkyrie, was at the center of one when Impact feuded with Austin Aries.

But in recent months, many wrestlers have turned to social media to vent frustrations with their roles or employers. Impact spoke to Wrestling Inc. on Wednesday's edition of our WINCLY podcast to discuss just that such as Rohit Raju discussing his unhappiness and never main eventing on Impact.

"I think publicly airing grievances is not necessarily a bad thing, but a lot of times things that wrestlers complain about are based on their own shortcomings," said Impact. "Everyone wants to be champion or the main event of the biggest show of the year. If you don't want that, then it might be time to find a new line of work."

Impact mentioned how he always wanted to main event WrestleMania and Bound For Glory or the top event in whichever promotion he was in.

"Every time that didn't happy for me I was disappointed and complained about it. So, him airing that type of grievance on social media feels justified. That's what he should want," stated Impact.

"But there are also a lot of wrestlers who might be a bit delusional as far as where their talent meets their dreams and it's just something to keep in mind. As far as being upset that you're not the main event of a PPV, hell yeah you should be fired up. You should be wanting that."

But instead of complaining, Impact offered a different tactic to get noticed.

"You can complain about stuff publicly, or you can internalize that stuff and work harder. Working harder is what's gonna get you closer to that dream faster than complaining about it publicly," said Impact.

Impact acquired quite the attitude while we was the World Champion and he was asked if his attitude would now change now that he's no longer the champ.

"At some point in the career of a pro wrestler, you get sick of sugar-coating things," revealed Impact. "I started telling the truth to Brian, to the fans, to everybody. But I don't think that's what cost me. As much as it pains me to say: Brian Cage is one of the best in the business and is almost as good as I am. Rebellion was his night and I can't take that away from him.

"But I don't think it was because of my attitude. I'm not changing my attitude and I'm gonna be emphatically myself from this point forward."

Impact was on Survivor last year where he lasted until Day 22. He's kept tabs on the current season but admits he's not as engaged as watching himself on the show.

"I thought the Edge of Extinction was a great twist. I feel like, maybe I'm bias, but Season 37: David vs. Goliath was the main event of Survivor and this season is maybe mid-card," said Impact.

"The chemistry…I wasn't as wrapped this season as I was last season and I've heard a lot of Survivor fans echo those sentiments."

Impact said he doesn't necessarily want to go back to the island and is instead on focusing on things domestically.

"My main focus is wrestling and film and entertainment stuff. And really by No. 1 focus is Taya," revealed Impact. "I had a really great experience on Survivor and don't regret anything. But it was really hard for me to take that time off and I don't know if I'll have a break in my schedule that would allow me to go back to the island."

Johnny's full interview with Wrestling Inc. was included in Wednesday's episode of our WINCLY podcast. It can be heard via the embedded audio player at the bottom of this post. In it Johnny discusses losing the Impact World Championship, realizing Brian Cage was injured, wrestling in his first Ultimate X match, how pro wrestlers deal with their grievances and more.

