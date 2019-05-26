Jon Moxley made his debut with AEW at last night's Double or Nothing after Chris Jericho defeated Kenny Omega in the main event. Moxley is now a full-time member of the roster and signed a multi-year deal with the company. His in-ring debut will be on June 29 at AEW Fyter Fest in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Numerous AEW Stars jumped on social media after the show, including Cody and Moxley giving the middle finger. Rhodes wrote, "from one era to the next."

Cody confirmed after the show Omega ended up breaking his nose fairly early in his match against Jericho. From the sounds of it, the injury won't keep Omega out. On social media, Omega wrote, "I'm gonna be okay. Thank you, everyone. See you at #FyterFest."

Matt Jackson said it was one of the greatest nights of his life. Jimmy Havoc noticed Moxley is now on the AEW roster. Adam Page tweeted a photo of the AEW World Title, which he was wrestle Jericho for at a later date, and Britt Baker got some love from her main squeeze, NXT Superstar Adam Cole.

