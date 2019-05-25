After Chris Jericho defeated Kenny Omega in the main event of AEW Double or Nothing, he told the crowd he was AEW and wanted a thank you from everyone.

Before he could get one, Jon Moxley (fka WWE's Dean Ambrose) came out through the crowd and gave Jericho dirty deeds. He then gave one to the referee in the ring and attempted to land one on Omega, but the two ended up brawling a bit before they got to the stage where Moxley finished off Omega.

Below are videos of Moxley's appearance: