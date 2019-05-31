Jon Moxley is the latest superstar at the latest wrestling promotion as he officially joined AEW over the last week. It was no secret that Moxley wasn't happy in WWE while portraying Dean Ambrose and he joined Chris Jericho's podcast to talk about leaving WWE.

"This is what I told Vince and Hunter, 'This is not a decision I came to fast or lightly. This has been a long time coming. I'm not going to change my mind. This is not about one particular thing. This is not an emotional decision. This is happening. I am leaving and it's okay,'" said Moxley.

It was around Royal Rumble that Moxley told WWE that he was leaving after WrestleMania and they proceeded to drag his character in the mud even more. First it was taking a bump from Nia Jax and then a series of losses to Drew McIntyre. Despite the losses, the fans began cheering more and more for Ambrose who was still a heel at that point which then led to an unexpected face turn.

"God forbid! So sorry that the fans who I have busted my ass for for years might be upset that you want to bury me on my way out. Sorry that they have a shred of respect for me that you don't have," stated Moxley.

"I get to TV and Jamie who's a producer comes up to me, 'You're gonna do a promo with Seth. He's a heel, you're a babyface.' We just switched roles, no explanation. And then The Shield comeback and we do that whole thing."

Moxley was then caught off guard again when he found himself main eventing Raw even though he made it clear that he was on his way out.

"It's a few weeks before Mania and I'm in the main event on Raw. I thought for sure they were gonna take me off TV but [Vince] has to be in control somehow. He had to exert whatever control over me he could," said Moxley.

Moxley's final WWE match was with The Shield and was a Network special billed as "The Shield's Final Chapter." Yet, there was nothing special about the pay he received for the show.

"You know how much I got paid for the last show I did," asked Moxley. "$500. I can just imagine Vince and [Senior Director of Talent Relations, Mark] Carrano like, 'Oh, what are we gonna pay him? $500. Screw him!'"

Jericho then says that's what you get if you're an opening match guy for NXT.

"Yeah, I think that's what extras get," replied Moxley. "That's the minimum. $500 for a Network special. C'mon!"

Moxley had been aligned with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns for the better part of eight years. Jericho asked him about their reactions when they found out he was leaving.

"They were cool. Sad to see you go but they've been with me and watched me go through all this crap," stated Moxley. "When I told Seth he was like, 'Man, I'm so bummed out dude.' I said, 'Dude, this is like the ending of Harry and the Hendersons.' …I'm a wild animal and have been domesticated too long.

"He was like, 'Actually, that's like a perfect description.'"

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Talk is Jericho with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.