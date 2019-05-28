New Japan Pro Wrestling has made Jon Moxley Vs. Juice Robinson official for the Best of the Super Juniors final card on June 5th. According to their website, it will indeed be for the IWGP United States Championship.

In the above video, Juice accepts Moxley's challenge, while also talking about the brief history they have. Juice brings up the fact that they both started on the same day in Florida Championship Wrestling while with WWE. He looked up to Moxley and the latter even has a win over Juice while with WWE. Juice promised to flip the script; he plans to beat Moxley and retain his United States Championship.

After months of speculation, it was announced that Jon Moxley was the mysterious knife-wielding man in the "Time's Up" videos. He made the announcement just a few hours after appearing at Double or Nothing, attacking Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega.

This match will be Moxley's NJPW debut. The Best of the Super Juniors finals will be taking place inside Ryogoku Sumo Hall. Headlined by the finals of the BOSJ tournament between the winner of Block's A and B, Jay White vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi is also booked for the show.