- Last night's WWE NXT episode saw the TV debut of Japanese star Kushida. He defeated Kassius Ohno. Above is video from the match.

- The dark match before last night's NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University saw Trevor Lee defeat Shane Strickland. This was the Full Sail debut for the black & yellow brand newcomers, and Strickland's first match for the company.

- Kevin Owens took to Twitter this week and noted that this was one of the greatest weeks of his career, and the best he's felt since his double knee surgery in October. He thanked NormaTec for helping him recover.

Owens wrote, "This week was one of the greatest of my career and definitely the best I've felt since my double knee surgery back in October. I can't thank @NTRecovery enough for their help. Their system was crucial in getting my knees ready for the next chapter of my career."

