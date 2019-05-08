Kevin Owens recently spoke with Tucson.com and when asked about Vince McMahon's new WWE Wild Card Rule, he said he wishes RAW and SmackDown were kept more separate.

"I kind of wish we kept things more separate, personally, but now I have the opportunity to go to Raw if I'm asked to or want to," Owens said. "And I love Raw, so why not? It's an interesting opportunity to get a bit more exposure to get on any given week. That's cool. You never know who is going to show up where. There is a cool surprise element. At the same time, I do enjoy Raw and SmackDown having two separate, distinctive rosters. I can go either way on it. I'll see how it works out over the next few weeks here."

Owens was asked about his current feud with The New Day and the recent heel turn on WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, and what the transition was like. Owens said he doesn't think he really plays that much of a bad guy on WWE TV.

"I don't really think that I'm that much of a villain on TV," Owens said. "I'm just a guy who is trying to do what is best for his family just like Kofi is trying to do the best with his family. That moment he got at WrestleMania was awesome with his wife and kids. I want that, too. I don't know, I don't think I'm a bad guy for trying to get there. It's all about perspective I'd say. People can judge. Even in NXT, yeah, you stabbed your best friend in the back, but I did it to make my life better. Guess what? He is a wrestler, so he should know stuff like that is going to happen. I enjoy the shades of grey with what we do more than anything else."

Owens was in the news a few weeks back for taking on the Stone Cold Stunner made famous by WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin. It was reported that WWE officials gave Owens the move as a way to help draw babyface reactions from fans, before they turned him heel. Owens was asked if he will continue to use the move.

"I was using that move because I love it," Owens said. "It's easy to do and hit. Nobody has done it justice in many years in WWE, and I felt like I could be the guy. I asked Steve [Austin] if I could many years ago, and he said he was more than happy to tell me "yeah" and do whatever I want. No wrestling move belongs to anyone really, but if the "Stone Cold" Stunner belongs to anybody, it's definitely Steve Austin. Whether if I'll do it now or not, I just do what feels right. If it feels right to do it, I'll do it."