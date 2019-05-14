Killer Kross reportedly requested his release from Impact Wrestling, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.

According to the report, Kross had signed a multi-year deal with the company last year that pays him per date. Kross was reportedly unhappy with the financial aspects of the deal, and tried to renegotiate a guaranteed contract worth six-figures per year based on what he feels his value is outside of the company. Kross apparently also has some issues with creative, but the main concern was financial.

Impact reportedly felt that Kross was offered the deal when he wasn't very well known and he became a star on their platform. They apparently countered with a new restructured three-year deal, however it was "well below" the six-figures that Kross was requesting. Kross turned down the deal and requested his release last week. It was noted that the release was not granted, and Impact has no plans to let him go. Johnson added that the relationship between Kross and Impact remains professional.

We had reported in September of 2018 that both WWE and NJPW were interested in signing Kross. Kross eventually signed with Impact and has several more years on his contract.

During an interview with Interactive Wrestling Radio earlier this year, Kross discussed signing with Impact over WWE.

"Everything happens for a reason," Kross said. "I don't say this in a negative way but I don't think people in WWE internally or the fan base would have had any idea how to receive this character if I had went there first with it. That has a lot to do with their general platform and their presentation. I don't think they would have known how to implement this character.

"...Maybe one day there will be a time and a place for this guy on that stage. But, [Impact] is the perfect place to be doing this."