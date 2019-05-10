WWE Champion Kofi Kingston will be returning to Ghana, West Africa for the first time in 26 years for a four-day visit that runs from Thursday, May 30 through Sunday, June 2.

Kofi announced the tour with a press release on social media today. WWE confirmed the news on their website. The trip home, his first since 1993, will coincide with a celebratory "Year of Return" in the country this year. A WWE film crew will be filming the trip for a future documentary special. Kofi will visit his maternal and paternal hometowns, host a children's rally, and a visit to the Ghanaian President, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and a visit to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asante Monarch.

Kofi is scheduled to defend his title against Kevin Owens at WWE Money In the Bank on May 19. He commented in the post that included the press release, "Well it's officially official. For the first time since 1993, I'm going back to my home country! Though it was 26 years ago, I still have so many vivid memories of my last visit to Ghana. I'm beyond excited to make many more in a few short weeks!"

Below is the full press release that was released: