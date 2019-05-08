- WWE posted this video of Kevin Owens cutting his interview with Kayla Braxton short to taunt Big E - a photo of Big E on the side of a WWE production truck. Big E has been out of action for a few weeks after undergoing knee surgery. Owens is feuding with The New Day and will challenge WWE Champion Kofi Kingston at Money In the Bank on May 19.

- WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions Zack Gibson and James Drake will defend their titles against Amir Jordan and Kenny Williams in the main event of today's NXT UK episode on the WWE Network at 3pm ET. Gallus will also be featured on the episode, which was taped in Glasgow, Scotland.

- The following matches were announced for tonight's regular NXT episode on the WWE Network:

* Raul Mendoza vs. Riddick Moss

* Bianca Belair vs. Mia Yim

* Matt Riddle vs. Adam Cole

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- Lana believes she can bring the WWE TV ratings up. The Ravishing Russian took to Twitter last night and posted this revealing shot.

She wrote, "#SDLIVE call me when you want ratings..... because no one will make #SDLIVE, #RAW or #MITB ladder match #RAVISHING like I can"

You can see Lana's full tweet below: