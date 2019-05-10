Since Kofi Kingston culminated his 11-year journey by winning the WWE championship at WrestleMania, there has been a bevy of opinions stated within the pro wrestling community by fans, former and current wrestlers alike.

One of the main detractors of Kingston has been WWE Hall of Famer 'Superstar' Billy Graham. Graham has called Kingston "a joke" and even went as far as to recommend that Kingston take steroids to fit the mold of a WWE stereotypical champion. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry discussed those criticisms on Busted Open Radio this week and said that people who believe that are "size-ist."

"The two things that stick out is most people are size-ist," stated Henry. "They worry about what size you are. Is he big enough to contend? He is not a big giant monster, I can't get behind him, I can't believe him as being unbeatable."

Kingston has also received criticism for his antics. WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently stated on his podcast that he wasn't sure if hopping and smiling to the ring fit a champion, and that he should tweak his antics to appeal to older fans. Henry defended Kingston's character, saying that Kingston can do whatever he wants.

"Kofi is a guy that is World Champion, WWE Champion and he is throwing pancakes, he is dancing, and people think that somehow trivializes that he is damn good," added Henry. "Well, I'm here to tell you, he can throw pancakes, waffles, he can make some toast and put jelly on it. Whatever he wants to do. It does not diminish the fact that he is a dominant athlete, an intellectual stalwart and someone that you want to see what happens next.

"Kofi is an excellent champion and I always knew that was a possibility if he ever got the opportunity."

Kingston is scheduled to defend his WWE Championship against Kevin Owens at the WWE Money in the Bank event on May 19th.

You can listen to Henry's comments below. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.