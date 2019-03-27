On last night's SmackDown, Big E and Xavier Woods of The New Day were able to win a Tag Team Gauntlet Match that gave Kofi Kingston an opportunity against WWE Champion Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania. After the match, Kofi celebrated with his teammates and a good chunk of the SmackDown roster surrounded the ring to cheer on Kingston's accomplishment.

One individual who does not have "Kofimania" is WWE Hall of Famer "Superstar" Billy Graham who posted on his Facebook about Kingston getting a title shot. Graham was not thrilled about a "145 pound WWE Champion" and called the whole thing a "joke." Below is his full post.