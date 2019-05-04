ROH and New Japan jointly hosted the G1 Supercard in Madison Square Garden last month. PCO said the two rosters had separate locker rooms and there was a "friendly rivalry" between the promotions.

"It was cool and everybody is friendly. But there was a NJPW dressing room and a ROH dressing room," PCO told us recently. "In my mind, there's a line there. But everybody's cool and everybody's talking to everybody."

"...Very friendly, but still a rivalry – that's my perception."

In terms of ROH at the G1 Supercard, Matt Taven was the big winner as he walked away with the ROH World Title. He joined our WINCLY podcast to give his opinion on PCO's comments about a friendly rivalry and how that tension helps both companies.

"I think that's something that has made ROH and New Japan to become the companies that they are today. Whether it is a joint show or an individual show, everyone knows how good the entire roster is from top to bottom so they can't just mail it in," said Taven.

"So, especially on a stage like MSG, there's nothing but competition between all of the guys. We wanna make our name for ourselves on the biggest stage and leave a lasting memory….You better believe there was a friendly competition on who was gonna go out there and make sure they leave a lasting memory."

The big winner on the New Japan side for the G1 Supercard was Kazuchika Okada who won the IWGP Heavyweight Title. Taven was asked if there has been any talk of a champion v. champion match with him and Okada.

"We personally haven't had that conversation about facing each other," revealed Taven. "We were able to see each other for a little bit after the show ended… But it was such a busy, hectic night that we took our pictures, talked for a little bit and went on our ways.

"It was much when the dust settled that the idea floated into our minds. I haven't had a chance to talk to him personally, but whoever's listening to this: Okada-Taven needs to happen sooner than later."

Another big development at the show was the invasion from Enzo and Cass. But Taven didn't pay them much attention as he was getting ready for his title match.

"Honestly, I had no idea what was going on. I had a pretty big match coming up shortly after that, but it wasn't really until the next day that it really registered," said Taven.

"For me personally, it's not something that's on the world champion's radar. This is probably the most I've thought about it or spoke about it. Right here, right now."

Taven also weighed in on Dalton Castle's recent heel turn and why it was warranted.

"To be honest with you, it's just kind of human nature to be frustrated with everything he's gone through," stated Taven. "Being Dalton Castle. Winning the ROH World Championship. Ducking Matt Taven because you knew he was better than you…

"When you come back from an injury, and you think you're gonna get back to where you were before, and things don't go as planned, it's hard to keep doing the same thing. I understand why Dalton feels he needs to change it up. If he stops listening to the Melvins of the crowd, then he's taking a page out of my playbook which I can't argue with."

Matt Taven will defend his ROH World Heavyweight Championship against PCO on May 9th at ROH's War of The Worlds in Toronto.

Taven's full interview with Wrestling Inc was included in a recent episode of our WINCLY podcast. It can be heard in the embedded player at the bottom of the post. In it Taven discusses his ROH title win at MSG, the fan who was hit by a ladder during the match, the "friendly competition" between ROH and NJPW, Enzo and Cass' "invasion", Dalton Castle's heel turn and more.

