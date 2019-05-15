Natalya recently spoke with ESPN1530's No Holds Barred show and said she would love the chance to go to Saudi Arabia with WWE one day.

WWE will return to the Kingdom on Friday, June 7 for the WWE Super Showdown event, but no female Superstars will be working the event due to the local culture. Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss made history when they competed in the first-ever women's match in Abu Dhabi in December 2017. Natalya said she would like to follow in their footsteps to do something similar for the Kingdom.

"I think that would be an incredible thing for women to make some history over there," Natalya said (H/T to Express UK). "So one day I hope, in a way that Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss were able to wrestle in Abu Dhabi, one day hopefully that would be a place I would like to go to and be able to do something historical for women over there."

Natalya said female WWE Superstars performing in the Kingdom would be huge not only for the company, but for the Kingdom.

"I don't know, but I'm a firm believer in never say never," she said. "For women to be able to one day be able to perform in Saudi Arabia, I know it's not something we're doing it at this moment, but one day I want to be one of the women to do that.

"For me I just think it would just be so historical for women to make those positive steps over there. I think it'd be a huge step for WWE and huge step for that country. It's something I want to be a part of."