If you missed the previous episode of Being The Elite, here's the recap.

* Nick and Matt talk with Peter Avalon about the Librarian gimmick, he says he doesn't like it if there's two of them and asked for his release. They say they aren't releasing him, they are going to send him home where he can just make paycheck after paycheck (obviously mocking what WWE is doing with some talent). An agitated Matt says he's going to double Avalon's salary, Avalon says okay he's in and is okay with two Librarians. Nick asked what Matt was going to do if he kept saying no and Matt responds he was going to threaten to humiliate Avalon on their Being the Elite series every week (WWE's treatment of The Revival).

* MJF is hanging out at Cody Rhodes' house, Cody does a backflip into the pool and MJF says that was a "perfect 10" as Cody holds up a piece of paper with "10" on it. MJF then says, "F-- you, Shawn Spears!" which is Tye Dillinger's real name.

* Matt and Nick begin handing out cards to Casino Battle Royal entrants, Brandon Cutler is first up. They tell him not to tell anyone what it is, but then kind of want to know if he got the joker, which would be the final spot in the match, and it "would be a huge disappointment to the entire wrestling industry." Cutler won't tell him, Matt says that's fine, but they will have to re-shoot everything if he has the joker.

* Angelico announces he and Jack Evans are coming to AEW.

* Matt and Nick are training at a Bar Wrestling event, but are actually there to sign someone to an AEW contract.

* SCU are scouting potential SCU honorary members at OWE's training facility.

* Matt wants some input on the new move he's working on, the camera pans down to check out Joey Ryan's new t-shirt design and misses the move.

* Montage of Adam Page doing a full gear challenge. Page is still drinking that stuff that was sent to him last week and it's apparently helping as he pulls a Pepsi truck and can do one-arm pull-ups.

* Matt and Nick make their surprise appearance with Joey Ryan in the ring, they congratulate him on getting out of his lifetime contract with Lucha Underground. They want to announce a new signing to AEW. Joey Ryan takes the mic and says he's actually got a couple offers on the table and has a lawyer that will actually read contracts this time around. Matt says the offer wasn't for Ryan, it was for referee Rick Knox. Matt continues they've been with a lot of referees, but Knox is the best and if anybody deserves to quit their day job and make a good living as a referee, it's him.

* BTE mailbag time: Matt is asked who came up with the name All Elite Wrestling? Matt says it took weeks to figure out and it was a team collaboration. Original names for the promotion were World's Best Wrestling (Matt didn't like it), then World's Elite Wrestling, then finally AEW. Kenny Omega is asked if he'll be using a new entrance theme, and if it will have video games ties to it. Omega says he will have a new theme at Double or Nothing. Omega notes this segment will hopefully be a permanent part of the series, so keep sending in questions. He then announces a new 6-woman tag match: Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki, Emi Sakura vs. Hikaru Shida, Riho Abe, and Ryo Mizunami.

* Matt and Nick facetime Trent Beretta and say he looks guilty about something. They show off their family and ask him what was up with that threat he and Chuck made last week. Trent tries to denies it, but then says the battle royal is not something they want. Trent says they want to be in "Tag team action," Matt and Nick then agree and give them Angelico and Jack Evans at Double or Nothing. They hang up, ominous music plays as we see Trent light up a cigarette and stare at the camera.