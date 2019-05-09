- As seen above, WWE has released a new clip from this week's WWE Network Hidden Gem addition, featuring Bruiser Brody vs. The Great Kabuki in a Steel Cage Texas Death Match. The match took place on June 7, 1981 at the WCCW Star Wars event from the Reunion Arena in Dallas, TX. The full upload on the WWE Network runs almost 30 minutes.

- WWE stock was down 0.49% today, closing at $83.87 per share. Today's high was $84.55 and the low was $82.72.

- Nia Jax is currently training for her return to the WWE ring. She tweeted the following video from the gym today, just two weeks after undergoing double knee surgery.

Jax wrote, "If you thought double knee surgery was going to stop me, then you have no clue who the F**k I am! 2 weeks post surgery #RespectTheHawk #Whitesnake"

There's still no official word on when Jax will be back in action, but it was believed that she could be out for around 9 months. She underwent surgery on April 25 after dealing with pain in both knees for more than a year. As noted, Jax told fans earlier this week that she was "doing very well, better than doctors expected."

You can see her full tweet below: