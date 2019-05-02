As we previously reported, Carmella appeared on The Bella Twins podcast this week to respond to recent rumors. In addition to discussing reports about her relationship with Corey Graves, Nikki Bella asked the former SmackDown Women's Champion about rumors of a fling with her ex-boyfriend, John Cena.

"That is the most insane rumor," Carmella said. "At the time that's when I had broken up with my ex. Because John lives in Tampa and I lived in Tampa, apparently he was seen out at a bar or something so people just assumed, 'Oh, Carmella lives in Tampa, she must have been at that same bar.' It was so insane!"

Nikki noted that she never even approached Carmella about the story because she knew it was not true.

"John and I were still talking at that point," Nikki said. "We even talked about the rumors everywhere. He was like, 'I don't know [where that came from]'."

Carmella noted that the rumors started right after she won the SmackDown Women's Championship after WrestleMania 34. She had cashed in her Money In The Bank briefcase on the post-WrestleMania episode of SmackDown last year to defeat Charlotte Flair for the title. She said that people linked her winning the title to the rumors with Cena.

"I felt a little sliver to what you must have felt like the last six years of your career," Carmella told Nikki.

Nikki admitted that it was tough for her accomplishments to always be credited to her relationship with Cena.

"Anything that was earned on my own had to be linked to him," Nikki stated. "I did it on my own! When I saw that, I was like, 'Don't take away [Carmella's] moment for finally becoming a champion. That girl has worked so damn hard, I was there, I had seen it.

"So everyone, no, Carmella and Cena did not date. The rumor is officially killed."

You can listen to the full podcast below:

