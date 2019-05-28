New Japan Pro Wrestling General Manager Michael Craven issued a statement to Sports Illustrated and confirmed that Jon Moxley signed his NJPW deal a while back, independently of All Elite Wrestling. Craven added that AEW and NJPW do not have a working relationship right now. The statement reads like this:

"New Japan and Jon Moxley came to terms on an agreement some time ago, completely independently of All Elite. Our understanding is that he is free to wrestle in Japan. We wish AEW well, but have no working relationship as of now."

Moxley, who is also signed to a multi-year AEW deal that will allow him to work indie dates and international dates, will wrestle his first post-WWE match on June 5 at NJPW's Best of the Super Juniors event. He will face IWGP United States Champion Juice Robinson, for the title. After months of speculation, Moxley was recently revealed as the mysterious knife-wielding man in the "Time's Up" videos.