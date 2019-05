Earlier today NJPW Wrestling Dontaku went down in Fukuoka with Kazuchika Okada successfully defending the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against SANADA in the show's main event. After the bout, Chris Jericho—via video—challenged Okada to a match at NJPW Dominion on June 9, Okada would accept.

Also, the newest member of Bullet Club was reveal to be Canadian wrestler, El Phantasmo.

Below are the full results from the show.

* Ren Narita and Shota Umino defeated Yuya Uemura and Yota Tsuji

* Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Desperado, and TAKA Michinoku defeated Jeff Cobb, YOSHI-HASHI, Tiger Mask, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Toa Henare

* Togi Makabe, Toru Yano, and Jushin Thunder Liger defeated Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Jado

* Juice Robinson, Tomoaki Honma and Mikey Nicholls defeated Jay White, Chase Owens, and Hikuleo

* El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori defeated Dragon Lee and Will Ospreay

* Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and BUSHI defeated Kota Ibushi, SHO, and YOH

* Tomohiro Ishii defeated EVIL

* Kazuchika Okada (c) defeated SANADA (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

