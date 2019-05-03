As it was reported earlier via Wrestling Inc's Friday video WINCLY, Willie Mack has signed a new, multi-year contract with Impact Wrestling.

Former Impact star and current NWA Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis commented about Mack joining the company.

Aldis who was in the company as Brutus Magnus wrote on Twitter: "If you ever wanted to see the evidence of scheming carny wrestling BS, look no further. Sorry Willie. They took advantage of you."

Aldis joined Impact in 2008 and was there until 2015. In 2017 though, he did have a few sporadic appearances.

Below is his reaction: