As noted on Thursday, WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall took to Twitter and accused the Vanguard Championship Wrestling indie promotion of falsely advertising him for their June 15 event in Norfolk, Virginia. Hall said the promotion never contacted him about the appearance and he will not be there. He also said he's never talked to the VCR promoter and he's booked to appear at an event in Texas that same day.

While Hall left up some of the Twitter replies on not being booked or contacted, he did delete the main tweet where he asked them to stop advertising him for an appearance that they never contacted him for.

VCW took to their Facebook page earlier today and said Hall double-booked himself. They also revealed that Hall previously recorded a video promo for the event. Promoter Travis Bradshaw issued the following statement on the matter:

Scott Hall has cancelled his appearance with VCW on June 15th. Due to circumstances beyond our control, Scott Hall took another booking the same date. After he posted public messages on Twitter, VCW Management reached out to Hall to remind him that he had made a commitment to us to appear in Norfolk, to make up for a prior cancelled appearance for health reasons in July of 2017. This commitment is in writing, with specific terms. Hall had also announced his appearance in a promotional video that was published one month ago. "It is unfortunate that anyone would conduct business in this manner in 2019", said VCW Promoter Travis Bradshaw. "It is our priority to provide what we advertise, and our fans deserve better from the talent that commit to appear". Tweets that alleged that VCW had advertised without making contact have since been removed. Anyone that has pre-purchased tickets and autograph appearances in advance will be contacted and granted a full refund on their autograph packages, and an optional refund on their ticket to the event. We are working diligently to find a suitable replacement, but rest assured the event will go on. VCW fans can expect the same action-packed card that is being advertised!

Below is the video with Hall that was released to Facebook more than 1 month ago to promote the appearance:

For those who missed it, you can see Hall's original tweets below along with the VCW Facebook post:

Never heard from anyone connected to that company and have been booked in Texas on that date for months — Scott Hall (@SCOTTHALLNWO) May 16, 2019

Just wanted fans to know in advance so they don't get ripped off — Scott Hall (@SCOTTHALLNWO) May 16, 2019