- Above is the first promo for the Randy Orton vs. Triple H match at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. As you can see, WWE is focusing on the history between the two former Evolution members to push the match.
- Today's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network at 3pm ET will feature Pete Dunne vs. WWE UK Champion WALTER in a rematch from the "Takeover: New York" event during WrestleMania 35 weekend.
- The following matches and segments were taped for tonight's regular NXT episode on the WWE Network:
* The Undisputed Era opens the show
* Mansoor Al-Shehail vs. Sean Maluta
* Candice LeRae vs. Reina Gonzalez
* NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream appears in the ring
NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.
- Carmella will be appearing on People TV's Reality Check program tomorrow. She will be discussing her new "Capo Cagna" wine brand. Carmella tweeted the following on the appearance:
So excited for tomorrow!! I'll be on @peopletv Reality Check talking all things Capo Cagna and of course there's gonna be some gossip! ?? Stay tuned!! ????— MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) May 22, 2019