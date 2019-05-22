- Above is the first promo for the Randy Orton vs. Triple H match at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. As you can see, WWE is focusing on the history between the two former Evolution members to push the match.

- Today's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network at 3pm ET will feature Pete Dunne vs. WWE UK Champion WALTER in a rematch from the "Takeover: New York" event during WrestleMania 35 weekend.

- The following matches and segments were taped for tonight's regular NXT episode on the WWE Network:

* The Undisputed Era opens the show

* Mansoor Al-Shehail vs. Sean Maluta

* Candice LeRae vs. Reina Gonzalez

* NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream appears in the ring

- Carmella will be appearing on People TV's Reality Check program tomorrow. She will be discussing her new "Capo Cagna" wine brand. Carmella tweeted the following on the appearance: