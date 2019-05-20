WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will not be traveling to Las Vegas for "The Roast of Ric Flair" during Starrcast II weekend, according to TMZ.

Flair is said to be in good spirits and confident he will be undergoing surgery, which was expected to take place today. A spokesperson for Flair told TMZ that The Nature Boy will not be healthy enough to make the trip from Atlanta to Las Vegas by Friday evening. Flair was also scheduled for a panel with WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat at Starrcast.

As we've noted, Flair was scheduled to undergo surgery last week but that was postponed due to health complications.

TMZ also noted that Flair's famous friends have been calling to check on him, including rapper Offset, and that Flair has been cracking jokes and being his usual friendly self.