WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair remains hospitalized and under the care of doctors, according to Will Nunley of Fox 5 in Atlanta.

Nunley noted on Twitter today that Flair was scheduled to undergo surgery, but that operation has been postponed until Monday, May 20. It's not clear if Flair will remain under the care of doctors until then.

Nunley also said that doctors were working to address complications before they operate on Flair. He wrote, "Family says #RicFlair's surgery has been postponed until Monday. He is still under the care of doctors at this hour. They are working to address complications before surgery."

There's no word yet on if The Nature Boy will be able to make "The Roast of Ric Flair" in Las Vegas during Starrcast II weekend. The event is scheduled for next Friday night, May 24.

It was first reported on Thursday, via TMZ Sports, that Flair was rushed to an Atlanta hospital and was facing a "very serious" situation. Flair's son-in-law Conrad Thompson, the Starrcast II founder, mentioned during a media appearance to promote the convention that the situation was not as serious as TMZ made it out to be, and that Flair was undergoing an operation that he had been scheduled to go. Conrad noted that Flair wanted to do the surgery this week, instead of next week after he returned from Starrcast. Flair's wife, Wendy Barlow, issued a statement on Thursday night and said Flair was expected to make a full recovery. Her statement read:

"Due to ongoing health complications, Ric was taken to the hospital and is expected to undergo a procedure tomorrow morning, after which he expects to fully recover."

The 70 year old Flair underwent an operation back in March of this year, but details of the surgery were never revealed. Flair suffered a health scare back in 2017 and was placed into a medically induced coma before undergoing colon surgery. Flair would spend almost a month in the hospital and while the situation was said to be very serious, he recovered and has been somewhat busy making various appearances and endorsements over the past few years. Flair last appeared on WWE TV at WrestleMania 35 for an angle during the No Holds Barred match between Batista and Triple H.

Stay tuned for more updates on Flair's health.