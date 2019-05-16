We noted earlier today, via TMZ Sports, that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair had been rushed to a hospital in the Atlanta area after suffering a medical emergency. It was also reported that Flair was facing a "very serious" situation. Flair's son-in-law Conrad Thompson, while doing media for Starrcast II, downplayed the reports on Ric about an hour after TMZ's original report. Thompson said Flair's situation was not as serious as TMZ made it out to be, and that Flair underwent a surgery that he had been scheduled to undergo. Conrad said Flair decided to have the operation this week, instead of having it after he got back from Starrcast and his big roast event next week.

In an update, TMZ now reports that Flair's wife Wendy Barlow issued a statement to this this evening. Barlow says The Nature Boy is expected to make a full recovery. You can see the full statement below:

"Due to ongoing health complications, Ric was taken to the hospital and is expected to undergo a procedure tomorrow morning, after which he expects to fully recover."

On a related note, Flair has reportedly been dealing with some heart issues as of late, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. Their report stated that Flair's trip to the hospital today was related to those issues.

Flair, who is 70 years old, suffered a medical scare back in 2017 and was placed into a medically induced coma before undergoing colon surgery. He spent nearly a month in the hospital. The situation was very serious, but Flair recovered and even married longtime girlfriend Barlow last year.

Flair underwent an operation back in March of this year but details of the surgery were never confirmed. He appeared on WWE TV at WrestleMania 35 for an angle during the No Holds Barred match between Batista and Triple H, and is 70th birthday party was the beginning to the build for that match. "The Roast of Ric Flair" will take place during Starrcast II weekend later this month.