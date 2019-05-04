- Above, Minoru Suzuki teamed up with Killer Elite Squad against War Machine and Mark Briscoe at ROH / NJPW Global Wars in October of 2017. Near the end of the match, Suzuki hits a gotch piledriver on Briscoe for the win.

- Ring of Honor's parent company, Sinclair Broadcast Group, announced it has acquired FOX Sports channels from Disney. The deal will include 21 regional sports networks for $10.6 billion dollars as part of Sinclair's larger acquisition of 21st Century FOX for $71.3 billion. As Sinclair looks to fill time on these regional sports networks it's likely Ring of Honor will be added to the rotation and air in big markets like Chicago and New York.

- Game Changer Wrestling revealed they will join the Vans Warped Tour on June 29 and 30 in Atlantic City, NJ. Warped Tour is one of the largest touring music festivals in North America, going back to 1995. Several of the bands performing on those days include A Day To Remember, Simple Plan and Taking Back Sunday. No official matches have been made for the events yet. Last night's GCW The Block is Hot took place (full results here) and we will have live coverage of tonight's The Last Ones Left beginning at 9 pm ET!